What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

As the sun set over Uluru on August 17th, 1980, Lindy and Michael Chamberlain put their two month old baby Azaria to bed. What happened next is burnt into the collective consciousness of not just Australia but the world.
This won’t be like most episodes of True Crime Conversations, mostly, because in this case there was no crime. Instead, it was one of the most significant and devastating miscarriages of justice Australia has ever seen.
So impactful was the handling of this case that forensic science in Australia was completely overhauled and as a result we’re now one of the leading countries in the field.
Host Jessie Stephens speaks to legal scholar, criminologist and historian Katherine Biber about the case of Lindy Chamberlain and the death of her daughter Azaria. Katherine co-authored the book The Lindy Chamberlain Case: Nation, Law, Memory.
CREDITS
GUEST: Katherine Biber
HOST: Jessie Stephens
PRODUCER: Elise Cooper
Research
- Staines, D., Arrow, M., & Biber, K. (Eds.) (2009). The Chamberlain case: nation, law, memory. Melbourne, Vic.: Australian Scholarly Publishing.
- Dingo’s Got My Baby: Trial By Media, Retro Report; The New York Times
- Confronting Lindy Chamberlain: A Dingo Stole My Baby; 60 Minutes Australia Nine Network
- The Azaria Chamberlain Story, This Fabulous Century, Prime Network
- Azaria Chamberlain 4th Inquest Findings Live Broadcast ABC News 24, ABC TV
- 4th Coronial Inquest into the death of Azaria Chamberlain Alternative Law Journal (2012) 37(3) AltLJ 207
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at truecrime@mamamia.com.au
True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts