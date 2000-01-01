Yatu Widders-Hunt Is Shining A Light On Indigenous Fashion

Yatu Widders-Hunt has always been a storyteller. A descendant of the Anaiwan & Dunghutti tribes, she was a freelance journalist before becoming a communications consultant, specialising in Indigenous policy and research.

But Yatu also loves fashion. In 2017, she set up her own Instagram page, Australian Indigenous Fashion, which has over 27 thousand followers and is dedicated to showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander fashion designers.

Yatu has emerged as the go, ‘ear to the ground’ for what’s happening in the Indigenous fashion space, acting as an advisor to non-Indigenous brands wanting to collaborate with Aboriginal designers and artists and building more diverse fashion events, including one at this year's Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

