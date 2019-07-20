News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

tiddas 4 tiddas

20 Jul 2019 · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Brewarrina is a town of fewer than 2000 people in north-west NSW and is famous as the home of the oldest surviving human-made structure in the world, the Brewarrina fish traps.

Expected to be around 40 thousand years old, the resilient and innovative fish traps personify the town and the people it raises. One of those people is Barbie-Lee Kirby.

Meanwhile, in 2016, at the annual CareerTrackers gala dinner, a man by the name of Alan Joyce presented an award for Intern of the Year.

Before he read the winners name, he stood in front of the packed room and confidently announced: “ If a gay Irish man can be the CEO of QANTAS, then so can an Aboriginal woman.“ Moments later, Barbie emerged on stage to resounding applause.

And her excellence certainly didn’t end on that night.

Since then, Barbie has gone on to be an employee of Qantas, she’s a board member for the National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy (NASCA) and the Founder of We Pledge: an initiative that connects Aboriginal high school girls in Brewarrina with other Indigenous female professionals who are working in a range of fields across the corporate, government and non-profit sector.

Here’s Barbie Lee Kirby….

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

With thanks to Barbie-Lee Kirby

Producers:  Elissa Ratliff and Amelia Navascues

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here. 

To find out more about We Pledge, head to https://wepledge.weebly.com/ 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.auFind any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia


Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia.

Find more shows here.

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keeley Silva.

Thanks to our sponsors at Belong. 

Support the show.

More Episodes

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

25 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

45 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

32 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

34 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leah Purcell Faced Racism From Both Sides

39 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

45 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

3 minutes  ·  03 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio