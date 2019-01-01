News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

tiddas 4 tiddas

2 days ago · 2 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marlee is back with more candid conversations with our Indigenous sisters.  And on Sunday January 26th we're kicking it off with a discussion about what Australia Day means to young Indigenous Australians.

Then each week Marlee will be joined by more inspiring Indigenous women including Shahni Wellington, Celeste Carnegie and Tanya Hosch.

Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss an episode and we'll see you on January 26th.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here... https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

Support the show.

More Episodes

Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

2 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

25 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

45 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

32 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

34 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leah Purcell Faced Racism From Both Sides

39 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

45 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

3 minutes  ·  03 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio