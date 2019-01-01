Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

Marlee is back with more candid conversations with our Indigenous sisters. And on Sunday January 26th we're kicking it off with a discussion about what Australia Day means to young Indigenous Australians.

Then each week Marlee will be joined by more inspiring Indigenous women including Shahni Wellington, Celeste Carnegie and Tanya Hosch.

Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss an episode and we'll see you on January 26th.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Producer: Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

