Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

Welcome to the first episode of Tiddas 4 Tiddas. A podcast series where Kamilaroi and Dunghutti woman, Marlee Silva sits down with some of Australia’s deadliest Indigenous sisters.

Marlee’s guest today is 22-year-old activist and writer, Vanessa Turnbull Roberts.



Growing up, Vanessa had a very different childhood to other kids. On the day Kevin Rudd apologised for the Stolen Generation she was being taken from her family and pushed into the foster care system. She was 11-years old.

As an activist, law student and writer, Vanessa channels her frustration about being removed from her family into a passion to drive change for her people.

This discussion includes talk of suicide and depression. If you find any of the content unsettling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

