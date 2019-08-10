News
Search

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

tiddas 4 tiddas

10 Aug 2019 · 25 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A house party leads to many things, but the name of business probably isn’t one of them.

When Kristy Dickenson was working a retail job she didn’t like, she realised she just wanted to make beautiful accessories that she would wear. 

And one evening, Kristy was organising a house party on Facebook, and called the event ‘Haus Of Dizzy’ - dizzy moles being an affectionate term she called her closest friends. 

Fast forward a couple of years and Haus of Dizzy the business, not the facebook event, has been worn by the likes of Drew Barrymore,  Lauren Hill and Miranda Tapsell.

From palm trees to sassy hoops to the deadly indigenous flag itself, Kristy has created a range that reflects her bold and unique personality and has resonated with Australians everywhere, no matter what their nationality. 

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

With thanks to Kristy Dickinson

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Amelia Navascues

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here.

To check out Kristy Dickinson’s earrings head to https://hausofdizzy.com/

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keeley Silva.

Thanks to our sponsors at Belong.

Support the show.

