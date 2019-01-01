Kirli Saunders On The Power Of Stories

Storytelling is fundamental to Indigenous people. It plays a big part in the handing-down of culture from generation to generation.

Gunai woman Kirli Saunders embodies the tradition of storytelling. She is an award-winning children’s book author, poet, artist and manager of the ground-breaking Poetry in First Languages program at Red Room Poetry.

Kirli joins Marlee to share how she wants to make poetry visible, meaningful, and part of everyday life, especially for the youngest members of First Nations cultures.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Hannah Brontë

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

GET IN TOUCH:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/?hl=en

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Support the show.