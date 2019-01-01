News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Kirli Saunders On The Power Of Stories

tiddas 4 tiddas

2 days ago · 41 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Storytelling is fundamental to Indigenous people. It plays a big part in the handing-down of culture from generation to generation.

Gunai woman Kirli Saunders embodies the tradition of storytelling. She is an award-winning children’s book author, poet, artist and manager of the ground-breaking Poetry in First Languages program at Red Room Poetry.

Kirli joins Marlee to share how she wants to make poetry visible, meaningful, and part of everyday life, especially for the youngest members of First Nations cultures.

CREDITS: 

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Hannah Brontë 

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

GET IN TOUCH:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/?hl=en 

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Support the show.

More Episodes

Kirli Saunders On The Power Of Stories

41 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hannah Brontë Is Changing The Way People See Indigenous Art

31 minutes  ·  15 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tanya Hosch Is Fighting For A More Inclusive AFL

35 minutes  ·  08 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shahni Wellington Is Keeping Politicians Accountable

36 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

33 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tiddas 4 Tiddas Is Back

2 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

25 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

45 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

32 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

34 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leah Purcell Faced Racism From Both Sides

39 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

45 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

3 minutes  ·  03 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio