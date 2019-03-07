You Get Your Ears Pierced When You Get Your Period

Should first periods be celebrated? That's one of the many questions Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo are answering (or trying to answer) this week on This Glorious Mess. Yes, they're talking about whether parents should be throwing their daughters a period party. And Andrew's reaction is pretty surprising.

Plus, old dads. Good? Bad? Indifferent? Holly's partner Brent was asked for his advice on being an 'old dad' the other day....so is there really a perfect age to become a parent?

And do teens need phone contracts? Melissa Watts of the Modern Mumma joins us to discuss why she decided to make up contract for her 12-year-old son.

