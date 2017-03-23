You Can Run. But You Can't Hide

Hold on to your activewear, we're talking to a couple who are doing 100 triathlons in 100 days. And as if that's not enough, they're bringing their 8-month-old baby along for the ride. If you saw a little boy bursting out of his stubbies, would you say something? Teachers are now being asked to dob in obese kids. And if you need to express yourself in a string of four letter words but don't want to spend the afternoon washing those little parrots' mouths out with soap, we've got a slew of kid-friendly swear words for you. They're funny as flip. Plus, if you're missing your Bachelor fix, there's a parody version for parents that we wish was real. The roses are replaced with sippy cups and it's a million times funnier.

Shownotes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

You can buy Andrew Daddo's childrens books, or any other book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you love about the show.

If you want to follow Debi and John's progress or donate to the cause, go to www.ironcentury.com.au

Watch The Babysitter here.

Tell us your story via email tgm@mamamia.com.au

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

And head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.