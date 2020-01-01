Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids

It's something that parents say never goes away, worrying about your children. And today Leigh and Tegan chat about the extent that their parental worry can affect them.



Plus we chat to clinical psychologist, Renee Mill, to give us some tools to manage anxiety and any unnecessary worry.



And in our WTF moment of the week, Tegan has well and truly entered the terrible twos x2.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Renee Mill

Producer: Rachael Hart

