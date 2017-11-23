Why is a Naked Lady Wrestling Santa?

This week on This Glorious Mess, we’re going Commando. Now get your minds out of the gutter people, we’re talking about Steve Willis, the hardcore trainer from the Biggest Loser. Steve shares his tips for getting your kids' little legs moving.

Plus, there’s a naughty ad that’s making parents blush. Does Santa have any business appearing in a lingerie ad?

And can you be kicked out of your home for having a crying baby? These neighbours are doing their best to get a family evicted.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Steve Willis, follow him on Instagram @commandosteve

