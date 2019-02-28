It's Friday which means it's time for our family life show This Glorious Mess.

Andrew Daddo is back from Antartica and he's making claims that white noise is a gateway drug for babies. He also had a dilemma with a neck warmer while he was away and he needs to talk about it.

Meanwhile, Holly is still having some trouble with the stick insects she bought her daughter and her house has turned into the Dragon cave from Game Of Thrones.

And Maya Newell, the producer of the acclaimed documentary Gayby Baby joins us to talk about her new book, Wrestle! You can find it here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/wrestle--maya-newell/prod9781760296810.html

