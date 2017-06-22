When Your Two-Year Old Catches Snakes

Snakes alive! Is there anything scarier than a 6-foot python? Yep, it's watching a two-year-old grab it by the tail. Eeek. We chat to the dad of Australia's youngest snake catcher about the fearless toddler's unlikely job. Plus, one mum thinks the perfect 13th birthday present is... condoms! What happens when you refuse an offer to be a Godfather? (The non-Mafia kind that is.) You might not find a severed horse head in your bed, but it could spell the end of a friendship. And do your kids know where Devon comes from? Actually come to think of it, we don't even know. It's a mystery...

