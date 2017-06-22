News
Search

When Your Two-Year Old Catches Snakes

this glorious mess

22 Jun 2017 · 31 minutes

Snakes alive! Is there anything scarier than a 6-foot python? Yep, it's watching a two-year-old grab it by the tail. Eeek. We chat to the dad of Australia's youngest snake catcher about the fearless toddler's unlikely job. Plus, one mum thinks the perfect 13th birthday present is... condoms! What happens when you refuse an offer to be a Godfather? (The non-Mafia kind that is.) You might not find a severed horse head in your bed, but it could spell the end of a friendship. And do your kids know where Devon comes from? Actually come to think of it, we don't even know. It's a mystery...

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Tony Harrison 

You can buy any books mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello. 

Or email tgm@mamamia.com.au

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

And head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright

