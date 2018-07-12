What's Gran Doing In The Delivery Room?

A website released the Top 20 phrases that annoy Dads so Holly puts a few to the test on Andrew.

Plus, we're speaking to former psychologist Steve Biddulph about why he's chosen to update his groundbreaking book, Raising Boys.

And what happens when a nosey mother-in-law insists on being in the delivery suite during birth?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

Thank you to special guest Steve Biddulph. Buy the updated edition of his book Raising Boys at apple.co/mamamia

Fing us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This episode was made possible by McDonalds Happy Meals, and produced by Luca Lavigne.