What’s Under Santa’s Beard

This week we speak to the big bloke himself and he’s got lots of tricks up his big red sleeve. Santa Colin shares how he keeps his cool under that big wooly coat, his techniques for wrangling terrified toddlers and the best response for kids who ask for a puppy.

Plus, even if you split the jobs around your house with your partner, mums are usually the ones left to carry the mental load. So why is that? Luckily Holly has a plan to fix it.

And if you’ve ever felt like your non-parent colleagues are, well, kind of slack… A study has proven, once and for all, that mums and dads make better employees. Keep it up, legends.

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

If you want Colin (or one of his excellent Santa pals) at your next gig, visit www.bookasanta.com

Today's show was brought to you by the Big Bash League, Summer's best value family entertainment.

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email tgm@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.