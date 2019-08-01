What To Expect When You're Expecting... Your Period

Information for girls about their periods hasn't changed that much since it was your turn, which is why Yumi Stynes and veteran Dolly Doctor Melissa Kang are changing all that. Yumi talks to Holly about their new book Welcome To Your Period.

Plus, have you actually ever thought about the reason you became a parent? One writer believes that tapping back into that is the key to being a better one.

And... There's a new way to get your kids to eat healthy foods they don't like and all it takes is one word.

