Welcome to Baby Shamers Anonymous

Is there any shame in baby shaming? These days, picking on your tiny baby for their massive farts could earn you a 'bad parent' badge. You're walking down the street and you hear, 'Mummy, that lady only has one arm!' GASP. If this was your kid would you a) shush them, b) apologise, or c) run away? Paralympian Jessica Smith shares the right way to talk to your kids about disability. And how do you raise a feminist son? For starters, ditch 'boys don't cry' and 'run like a girl' from your vocab, pronto. Plus, Billy's birthday saga continues. They had the party, but someone invited the present police.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Jessica Smith

