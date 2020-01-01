Big Kids: Help! My Baby Is Suddenly A Tween

As Mother’s Day draws near… so does Daddo’s anxiety. Does he have to take care of his wife, as the mother of his kids... or does he just have to do something for his own mum?

Plus, reality sucker-punched Holly in the face when she realised her daughter doesn’t want to spend as much time with her anymore. The moment has come, people… Matilda’s morphing into a tween!

Plus Nailed and Failed and an iso check-in.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

