Big Kids: Help! My Baby Is Suddenly A Tween

this glorious mess

12 hours ago · 24 minutes

As Mother’s Day draws near… so does Daddo’s anxiety. Does he have to take care of his wife, as the mother of his kids... or does he just have to do something for his own mum?

Plus, reality sucker-punched Holly in the face when she realised her daughter doesn’t want to spend as much time with her anymore. The moment has come, people… Matilda’s  morphing into a tween!

Plus Nailed and Failed and an iso check-in. 

PARENTS FEEDBACK SURVEY: 

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629

LINK: 

“What will schools look like when they open? See what other countries are doing” - https://on.today.com/3c6RKZ2 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

 

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

