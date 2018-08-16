News
Search

Triggered At Book Week

this glorious mess

16 Aug 2018 · 24 minutes

As Book Week begins, we tackle a dilemma from a listener who thinks her daughter's costume might be cultural appropriation.

Plus, Australia's greatest children's book author Andy Griffiths ('The Day My Bum Went Psycho', 'Zombie Bums From Uranus') shares why he writes such wacky fiction.

And there's a new theme park where kids can... join the workforce?

CHECK OUT OUR SEALED SECTION PODCAST (make sure the kiddies are in bed).

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.  

Thanks to special guest Andy Griffiths. Buy his latest book The 104-Storey Treehouse.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

