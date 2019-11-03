Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

At some point in your parenting life, you're probably going to want to take the kids away on a holiday. But what's the best way to be as prepared as possible?



On this episode Tegan and Leigh chat about their travelling with kids experience including the time that Tegs took her twins to a place that required 24 hours worth of travel!



And we catch up with Laura Byrne who's just returned from a family European holiday with her 4 month old daughter.

And of course our WTF moments of the week!

