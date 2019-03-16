TRAVEL BONUS: Are Big Family Holidays Wasted On Young Kids?

If you've taken your kids on an overseas trip you'll know it can be a stressful experience. So, is it really worth it? Andrew and Holly chat whether big family holidays are wasted on young children or whether we need to be traveling with them differently.

And we chat to a flight attendant who's seen everything there is to see when it comes to babies and planes. She shares the her best tips to get your kids through a long-haul flight. And tells you whether it's possible to upgrade to get away from a screaming baby.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne , Rachael Hart

With special thanks to our flight attendant Jade. You can follow her adventures here;

http://www.mumwithwings.com.au/

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

This episode of This Glorious Mess - Travel is brought to you by the Emirates Department of Family Travel - You can find out more here; https://www.emirates.com/au/deptfamilytravel