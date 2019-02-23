TRAVEL BONUS: A Comedian Walks Onto A Long-haul Flight

Are you planning a family holiday? Or maybe you're worried about taking your kids on a plane for the first time? Well, Andrew and Holly are here to help.

In this episode, they talk to comedian Urzila Carlson about her most recent trip overseas. Urzila and her wife took their two young kids on a long haul flight to South Africa and she shares how she kept them entertained the whole time. She also gives advice on the best places to visit in her home country when you're travelling with your family.

Plus we discuss how your view of a hotel room changes when you're travelling with your kids. Bye bye romance.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne & Rachael Hart

With special thanks to comedian Urzila Carlson

