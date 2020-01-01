Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

It can be really difficult when you see your toddler being “bullied” by another child. And maybe it’s even more distressing when you see your little one being the aggressor. We had a listener email us about exactly that.

Leigh and Tegan speak to Kay Bussey, an Associate Professor in Child and Adolescent Development from Macquarie University, Sydney about why toddlers can be “bullies”.

Plus Leigh’s WTF of the week turned into a light bulb moment when she saw Alexander unrolling the toilet paper! But instead of getting upset she appreciated his cute little smile and joined him in play! Anyone else’s OCD kick in for a split second there?

