Little Kids: Isolation Is No Time For ‘Mum Guilt’

Feeling “mum guilt” for wanting to be away from the kids? Well, you’re not the only one.

Leigh and Tegan open up about the struggles of being at home mums, something neither of them are used to.

Plus, they both think they’ve dropped their parental standards during isolation, and they aren’t afraid to admit it!

And Leigh’s WTF of the week was when she realised people fold their teeny tiny baby clothes.... which is the total opposite of what she does.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

