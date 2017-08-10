The Untimely End of Big Ted

Were you were raised on a diet of classic Aussie kids shows like Play School and Blinky Bill? Your kids might not be so lucky. Children's TV could be in its dying days and Big Ted and co are on the chopping block. But you can save it, Jay Laga'aia explains how. Plus, should a 100 kg seven-year-old be allowed to play rugby with his peers? And the parents of kid geniuses need to put a sock in it, because there's no such thing as a gifted child.

