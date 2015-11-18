The Unplugged Holiday

When was the last time you disconnected from the internet? Holly Wainwright went on an unplugged holiday to Lord Howe Island last week, and discovered a whole new world. So what's it like living with no wifi and two kids? Holly and Andrew chat to one of the Lord Howe locals to see what it's like full time.



Plus how to talk to your kids about Terrorism after the Paris attacks.

