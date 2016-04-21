The Parents Who Quit and Moved to Mexico

What would it take for you to convince yourself to pull your kid out of school and go on the road? Well, after we talk to our guests, from Mexico, you might be able to answer that question.

Also, is it the end of this half-time sport ritual? A guide on how to perfectly embarrass your teenager, the mum that was charged with neglect after making her kids walk to school, and more parenting stories that will make you feel better about your life.

Rachel and Gary decided travel was better than school. Read about it on their blog http://udreamido.com/

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Contact us via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

Leave us a voice message at 02 8999 9386

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network