The One With The School Principal.

Dr Tim Hawkes is one of Australia’s best known educators. A Headmaster of leading schools for over 20 years, he says there are too many absentee parents and that we are failing our teens. Also, forget #cleaneating and #organisedmum and #lunchboxgoals, there’s a new parental instagram trend that’s a bit weird. And does your birth order determine your personality?

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dr Tim Hawkes, find a copy of his latest book here.

This show was brought to you by Singapore Tourism

Tell us your story via email tgm@mamamia.com.au

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too, are a Gloriously Messy parent.