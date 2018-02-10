The Nailed and Failed of Parenting: Part 2

Andrew is rubbing his hands together with glee because he finally gets to help Holly judge all you Messers! Just kidding... sort of.

It's another Nailed and Failed bonus, which means we're talking about all YOUR parenting highs and lows. From the kid who found a terrifying new use for urinals to the genius move that will ensure your little ones never ever get kidnapped.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Producer: Rachel Wagner

With thanks to all you lovely listeners who sent in their stories!

