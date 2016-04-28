The Most Honest Midwife You've Ever Met

Fiona MacArthur has been catching babies for 30 years. She's seen it all. And man, do we have some questions for her.

Also, Holly explains the Chrissy-Teigan-leaving-the-house-9-days after-giving-birth controversy to a befuddled Daddo. Then there's the politics of giving other children money, and what happened when Holly accidentally asked a woman the one question you should NEVER, EVER ask.

Show notes

