The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

this glorious mess

11 hours ago · 31 minutes

Back
Whether you’re on a family road trip or sheltering to stay safe at home, we all need new ideas for entertaining the kids these holidays. So wherever you are, Holly and Daddo are testing your knowledge of the "land down under" with this Australian-themed quiz.

Play along and pit siblings against each, or go head to head with the kids and see if you can guess which Australian animals are the most dangerous, and of course who doesn’t love a ‘guess that sound’ quiz! 

Make sure to tell us how you did! We always want to hear from you on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do.

