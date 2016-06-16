Party Bags Are Pointless.

Lolly bags: A joyful tradition or more useless stuff we don't need? Holly thinks we should just give the kids a piece of cake and be done with it. Have you heard of Shopkins? They're like crack for kids. Tiny little pieces of painted plastic that do nothing, but are highly collectible and - if you have a daughter at primary school - probably under your feet right now. Marketing expert Dee Madigan joins us to tell us how a kids' craze takes hold.

