Second Born Children Eat The Lead Paint

We tackle a dilemma from a listener whose mother-in-law doesn't seem to be bothered about getting her baby sick. And how does a public school maths teacher end up with 20 million views on YouTube? We speak to maths superstar Eddie Woo to find out.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thanks to special guest Eddie Woo. Buy his new book, Woo's Wonderful World Of Maths.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Luca Lavigne