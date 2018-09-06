Who Needs Grandma When There's Google

We all know everyday tasks take longer once we’ve had kids, but how much longer exactly?

Plus, there's a 3.85 metre-wide bed for co-sleeping families and Andrew's excited.

And former editor of Good Weekend Amelia Lester joins us to unpack millennials' changing attitudes toward breastfeeding.

CHECK OUT AMELIA LESTER'S OTHER PODCAST, TELL ME IT'S GOING TO BE OK: https://omny.fm/shows/tell-me-it-s-going-to-be-okay

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thanks to special guest Amelia Lester.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This episode was produced by Luca Lavigne.