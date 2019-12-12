Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

It's officially the silly season, and into festival season as well, which means your kids are more likely to be in the presence of drugs and alcohol.



So today Holly sits down with Paul Dillon, the director of Drug and Alcohol Research and Training Australia to see what patterns are evolving with teens in 2019.



Plus Holly and Daddo chat teenage 'cancel culture' and whether it's just history repeating under a new name.



And of course we have all the best nails and fails of the week.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Paul Dillon



You can find out more about DARTA here; http://darta.net.au/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

