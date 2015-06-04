Teenage Parties Now Have Legal Disclaimers.

Drinking, pashing….and the rest. The new teenage birthday party comes with a legal disclaimer……with some parents refusing to let their kids invite their friends around unless everyone under 18 has a guardian sign a waiver.
Will your relationship survive parenthood? Having little kids can be one of the most challenging periods in your life. How do you keep love alive with your co-parent when sometimes you want to kill them?
And the woman kicked off the plane 'cos her toddler was crying so hard he was deemed a security risk....
