Sexting, Chore Wars and Gender-Neutral Babies.

Is sexting "the new normal" among tweens? We know it's happening. So what do when you find graphic messages on your child's phone? Parenting columnist Angela Mollard has been there and shares her experience with Holly and Andrew. Plus, the growing trend of raising gender neutral kids; it's not just for hippies. And if you're sick of unstacking the dishwasher yourself, we've got the best ways to psychologically trick your kids into enjoying doing chores around the house. WIN.

