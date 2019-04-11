Tantrums Make Your Kids More Successful

Concerned about how many tantrums your kid chucks? Don't be, because it turns out tantrum throwing is one of the great keys to success. But let's not tell them that...

Speaking of tantrums, a school in Melbourne has banned morning coffee at drop off time. Is this too far?

And Holly and Andrew chat to a mum who has a 10-year gap between her three of her kids. The eldest is 27 and the youngest is 4. Yep, just let that sink in.

Plus, nailed and failed!

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thankyou to Sjaala from our Mamamis Parents Facebook group for sharing her story.

You can join the group here; https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/



Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

This episode was made possible by Officeworks. Visit https://www.officeworks.com.au/shop/officeworks/c/education