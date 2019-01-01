A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

It's less than a month until kids are heading back to school.



And if your child is starting school for the first time this year, this special bonus episode might just be what you need.



Holly and Andrew are reminiscing about their experiences with their kids' first days at school.



Plus we chat to ex-teacher and author, Gabbie Stroud about some things you can do at home to prepare your kids for school.



Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to our guest Gabbie Stroud



If you'd like to pre-order Gabbie's new book, Dear Parents, you can right here; https://www.booktopia.com.au/dear-parents-gabbie-stroud/book/9781760875268.html

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

