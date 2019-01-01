News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

this glorious mess

a day ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's less than a month until kids are heading back to school.

And if your child is starting school for the first time this year, this special bonus episode might just be what you need. 

Holly and Andrew are reminiscing about their experiences with their kids' first days at school. 

Plus we chat to ex-teacher and author, Gabbie Stroud about some things you can do at home to prepare your kids for school. 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our guest Gabbie Stroud

If you'd like to pre-order Gabbie's new book, Dear Parents, you can right here; https://www.booktopia.com.au/dear-parents-gabbie-stroud/book/9781760875268.html

Fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?? 
Subscribe here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode is brought to you by Nickelodeon.

More Episodes

A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

17 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

49 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ultimate Family Holiday Car Quiz

20 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio