Your Starting High School Survival Guide

this glorious mess

2 days ago · 14 minutes

It's one of the most daunting times for both parents and kids, the transition between primary school and high school. 

In this bonus episode, Holly and Andrew chat about the difficulties that can be faced when your child is moving into a completely new style of learning. 

Plus we chat to Elly Robinson to find out how to help our kids and what to look out for when they start high school. 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our guest Elly Robinson.

If you'd like to purchase Elly's book with Dr Michael Carr-Greg, you can here;
https://www.penguin.com.au/books/surviving-year-12-9780143796589

Fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?? 
Subscribe here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode is brought to you by Nickelodeon.

