Big Kids: ‘My Son Wears Dresses And My Family Is Furious’

this glorious mess

21 hours ago · 21 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Growing up in the 80s and 90s wasn’t just about big hair and baggy pants, it was also about questionable parenting. Daddo has no complaints about his childhood… even though it was semi-dangerous. What was life like for you growing up? 

Plus, Holly and Daddo talk through a listener dilemma from a parent who’s copping a bit of flack, about the type of clothes her six year old son wears. 

And Holly nailed parenting this week when she let her 10 year old daughter Matilda get her ears pierced. Daddo think’s it may be the ‘Thin edge of the wedge’. What do you think? What age should kids be allowed to get their ears pierced?  

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Lize Ratliff

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

