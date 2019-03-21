Snapchat Is Not For Nudes

Sending nudes has been in the news lately after allegations surfaced that NRL players were sharing sexual videos on Whatsapp. Andrew and Holly wondered how this sex-sharing culture impacts our teens and how we can make sure they don't get caught up in it. So they chatted to Dr. Claire Meehan to find out the best way to let your teens experiment safely.



Plus, should you give your kid a mobile phone? We call on Andrew for some of his no-nonsense advice to solve this listener dilemma.



And a mum in Manhattan is suing her former Nanny for giving her child formula instead of breast milk...what is going on in the world?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dr Claire Meehan



Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts