Should We Stop Telling Girls They're "Beautiful"?

When you talk to little girls do you call them 'cute', 'pretty', 'gorgeous' or 'adorable'? It's easy to do, but it can put the emphasis on their looks over other things. So what can you say instead, to teach young girls they're worth more than their looks?

Y'all listen up! Would you go to a family restaurant where there are yodelling youngsters, babies running wild and bare bums staring you in the face? Plus, we talk to a nanager. What is a nanager, you ask? Well, it's like Mary Poppins crossed with Alice from the Brady Bunch, and we want one right now! And we have a very tricky listener question about boundaries on social media.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Lauren Brown

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.