Shazam The Baby

We take a peek behind the closed doors of a 'dads only' playgroup with founder, Leigh Whitten.

Plus, there's a new app taking the guesswork out of what it is our babies really want when they're wailing. We give it a road test to see what all the fuss is about.

And (unsurprisingly) Gen Y parents have tipped themselves as more 'fun' than Gen Xers or Baby Boomers. So, we invited one into the studio to see if it's true.

