Scummy Mummies And Scabby Daddies

This is no place for perfect parents. With that in mind we welcome Helen Thorn to the show, to tell us about why she's owning the term 'Scummy Mummy' (and also about the time her toddler did a warm wee in her bag).

Plus, kids are ruining hotels for Holly, while Andrew's using them to get the most out of the breakfast buffet.

And what what's one to do when a family member's being slack with your child's birthday presents?

Robyn Wilder, On Staying In Hotels With Kids.

Check out Helen's very own parenting podcast, The Scummy Mummies.

