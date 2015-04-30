Saturday Morning Sport? CBF.

Some childcare centres are sending kids home with a bonus: their poo in a bag. Whose job is it to deal with this dirty business? Holly grapples with the dilemma of wanting her kids to play sport, but also wanting to sleep in on Saturday mornings. And Daddo learns the hard way that even older kids get the birthday blues.

Your hosts are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright

Thanks to Alys Gagnon, editor at Kidspot.

The show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

The Mamamia Parents Facebook Page is here