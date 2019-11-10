Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

It's the thing that most new parents dread... The 4 month sleep regression, and if you haven't heard of it, welcome to parenting!



Today on the show Leigh and Tegan chat about their experiences with sleep, sleep training and sleep associations.



Plus they chat to sleep consultant, Erika Lamour from the Sleep Dept to find out what is the safest way for your baby to sleep.

And of course our WTF moments of the week!

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli



With thanks to our guest Erika Lamour

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Feedback Survey here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5249253/44eb2ed2edff

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts



This episode was brought to you by Rafferty's Garden