Big Kids: How To Raise A Good Man

Holly and Andrew chat to author Rob Sturrock about his new book and how to raise boys in a #MeToo era.



Plus we've found a cheeky little trick to getting the kids to have their nap, and learn something in the mean time.



And we have a rodent problem this week on Nailed and Failed.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo



Guest: Rob Sturrock

You can purchase Rob's new book here; https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/general-books/self-help-practical/Man-Raises-Boy-Rob-Sturrock-9781760875213

Producers: Rachael Hart & Bridget Northeast

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



This episode is brought to you by Bupa