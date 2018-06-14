Phones Down Kids, We're Going To A Music Festival

If your kids are running wild at the minute and you need them out of the house, we've got just the fix: an under 12's music festival.

Plus, are pram spots sacred? And would you call out a parent who pulls up in one without a pram?

And what on Earth does it mean to be a 'bogan mum'...

"I was parking in a pram spot and what I saw left me annoyed..."

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thank to Meshel Laurie.

Fing us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This episode was made possible by Kmart, and produced by Luca Lavigne.