Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

Comedian Peter Helliar and his wife Bridget were determined to keep travelling after having kids. And judging by the book they’ve just released - Trippin With Kids - they certainly have. And although our wings might be clipped right now, there’s no harm in dreaming, and there’s certainly no harm in working out how to have a great holiday without getting on an international flight. Peter and Bridget chat to Holly and Daddo about some handy tips when it comes to travelling the world, and Australia, with three kids in tow.

Plus, sports back for some of us and whether or not we’re on the sidelines is back for discussion. Plus, Holly’s not sure if she had a nail or fail this week. Maybe you can decide.

