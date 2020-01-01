News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

this glorious mess

a day ago · 27 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Comedian Peter Helliar and his wife Bridget were determined to keep travelling after having kids. And judging by the book they’ve just released - Trippin With Kids - they certainly have. And although our wings might be clipped right now, there’s no harm in dreaming, and there’s certainly no harm in working out how to have a great holiday without getting on an international flight. Peter and Bridget chat to Holly and Daddo about some handy tips when it comes to travelling the world, and Australia, with three kids in tow.

Plus, sports back for some of us and whether or not we’re on the sidelines is back for discussion. Plus, Holly’s not sure if she had a nail or fail this week. Maybe you can decide. 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guests: Peter Helliar & Bridget Helliar

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Rachel Hart

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Coles.

More Episodes

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

27 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: The Campaign No Mother Wants To Start

28 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Kids Crashing Work Calls Isn’t Cute Anymore

22 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Me After You

37 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep

19 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

19 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: A Firefighter Mum’s Winter Safety Wisdom

20 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

31 minutes  ·  10 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

21 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

24 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

26 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

18 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

27 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

21 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

24 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

25 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

17 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

24 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

24 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

23 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio